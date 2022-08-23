How did we get here? Background to mine expansion plans

More than 100 years after coal was first mined in Mount Kembla, the last lump could be dug out of the Wongawilli seam this decade.
First mined for kerosene in the 1860s, coal was mined in earnest at Mount Kembla from 1883.
The Dendrobium mine began operating in 2002 and is part of the Illawarra Metallurgical Coal complex owned by South32, which was spun out of BHP in 2015.
With existing areas nearing exhaustion, South32 applied to extend its mining into areas underneath the Sydney and Illawarra water catchments, near the Avon and Cordeaux dams.
Concerns about impact to the supply of drinking water led to the project being referred to the Independent Planning Commission in 2020.
In 2021, the Commission found the concerns were warranted and blocked the expansion.
This was subsequently overturned by the then Planning Minister Rob Stokes and Deputy Premier Paul Toole, who determined the project was "state significant infrastructure" due to it providing coal to the Port Kembla steelworks.
South32 submitted a revised plan and a decision had yet to be made on the proposal.
In the meantime, South32 had recorded record revenue from its coal mining operations as commodity prices soared, however was increasingly focused on non-coal mining, selling off coal mines in South Africa and investing further in aluminium and copper, among other metals.
South32 operates the Appin coal mine and said cancelling the Dendrobium project would not affect the wider Illawarra Metallurgical Coal division.
