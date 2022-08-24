Illawarra Mercury
Becoming a UCI cycling ambassador 'not a trade-off' for UOW Vice-Chancellor

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:23am
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson has an aversion to wearing lycra but is a cycling fan and excited for the UCI World Road Championships to roll into Wollongong. Picture: Robert Peet

Despite the University of Wollongong resorting to online learning to ease disruptions for the UCI World Race Championships, the Vice-Chancellor said being named an ambassador wasn't a trade-off.

