Despite the University of Wollongong resorting to online learning to ease disruptions for the UCI World Race Championships, the Vice-Chancellor said being named an ambassador wasn't a trade-off.
Patricia Davidson was happy to accept the honour on Wednesday as "cheerleader" for the largest mass sporting event ever to hit the Illawarra.
The Professor said UOW had embraced flexibility and convenience since the pandemic, while noting many students and staff would be participating as volunteers.
"I know its inconvenient," she said.
"But I look back to the Olympic Games and all of us ... getting a bit grumpy about how it would inconvenience us, but it was such a great event I think all of that was easily forgotten."
Gender equity in sport is another flag the Vice-Chancellor will be flying, especially as the UCI's women and men elite will be paid the same.
"I'll be officiating at many of the events, having the opportunity to welcome visitors, being a cheerleader - particularly for the women's race - and the moves towards gender equity in cycling," Professor Davidson told the Mercury.
There has been a trend in recent years for major cycling events to bring the women's divisions in line with the men, but the Professor said more could be done across all sports.
"We need to make sure that women are not just more represented, but have the same media opportunities, have the sponsorship and the same pay," she said.
"Across many sporting codes we're seeing an increase and move in the right direction but I still think we've got a bit of a way to go."
While Professor Davidson has an aversion to wearing lycra, she is genuinely excited for the arrival of the global event for its economic value to the city, for its ability to publicise Wollongong to the world, and because her husband is quite the cycle enthusiast.
Globally, the UCI is one of the big three international road races, alongside Tour De France and Giro De Italia, awarded to a city outside Europe only once in five years.
From September 17 to 25, the streets and hills between Helensburgh and Wollongong will get filled with thousands of cyclists and spectators, all connected by the excitement of this combative cycling feat.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
