Hot Property Illawarra: How a couple turned a derelict site into a deluxe forever home

One of this week's key stories features Wollongong couple Danny and Christine Mojsoski, who took a property that had been "derelict" and an "eyesore", and conducted a knockdown-rebuild to create their amazing forever home.
'Manhattan on Belmore' is being recognised as a "little gem" surrounded by tall towers near Belmore Basin.
We take an in-depth look at this impressive home that stops passers-by in their tracks.
The owner of a popular Illawarra pub has flipped the venue for several million dollars more than they paid for it in 2021.
The Five Islands Hotel in Cringila has changed hands after only about a year under its previous ownership.
Find out more, including the sale price here.
We move from hotels to wineries this week.
The buyer of a lifestyle property at Berry will have the opportunity to continue the legacy of boutique wine-making established by its long-time owners.
The 115-acre property, the long-time home of Woodhill Mountain Wines, has a price guide of $7 million. The sale includes productive agricultural assets, such as an established vineyard.
Meanwhile, the Mercury was there as an Illawarra family's final bid of an extra $5000 was enough to secure the purchase of a Balgownie home that "ticks all the boxes".
It took a vendor's bid to get there, but eventually the home sold for $1,855,000 under the hammer.
Find out more by reading our auction report.
Finally, according to a recent CoreLogic report, as of July, the median dwelling value in the Illawarra is $955,203 - still an intimidating figure for many prospective buyers.
Therefore, from in demand locations to low maintenance homes and listings aimed at the first home buyer market, we've profiled seven properties throughout the region for the buyers out there, all with a price guide below the $955,203 figure.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
