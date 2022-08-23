An ap-peel-ing festival celebrating the humble spud will make a comeback in the Highlands in 2023.
The Robertson Potato Festival has been locked in for April 29 and 30 at the Robertson Showground.
Expect another weekend of potato peeling, spuds on sticks, sack races, live music, garden talks and more
The festival was a success in 2022, and one event that certainly turned heads was Hessians on the Field - where creatives of all ages fashioned garments out of potato sacks.
This activity is returning and will be bigger than 2022.
"The creativity, skill and sense of humour shown by entrants this year just sets the baseline for an even bigger and more interesting 2023 competition," said farmer and organiser Gary Fitz-Roy.
"We encourage people to get designing, sewing and gluing and bring their best hessian creations to the field!"
People can invite their furry friends to take to the runway with them with a new category called Hessian Pets on the Field.
Major prizes will be provided by Singer once again.
You can learn more about the Robertson Potato Festival by going to potatofestival.com.au, @robertsonpotatofestival on Instagram and The Robertson Potato Festival on Facebook.
