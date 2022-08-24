Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Australia must boost uptake of electric vehicles. Letters to the Editor, August 25, 2022

August 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia must boost uptake of electric vehicles. Letters, August 25, 2022

The Federal Labor government is about to release its National Electric Vehicle Strategy, with a core focus on the need for a fuel emissions standard. Apart from Russia, Australia is the only OECD country to not have fuel efficiency standards, resulting in our country becoming a dumping ground for dirty, inefficient and costly cars.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.