Australia must boost uptake of electric vehicles. Letters, August 25, 2022

Behind the "shadows", Morrison played "Trump's" over his colleagues. A one-man band hooked on greed for all his mighty power. He worked beside all his Ministry and never said a word, he kept his "big secret" to himself. Who says there is no corruption in politics? This is a man who says "don't trust politicians, or governments, only trust God!". Does he think he is God? A man who says he doesn't lie. A man who wears smugness on his face as if to say "I know things that you don't know". Well, he sure did.