Australia must boost uptake of electric vehicles. Letters, August 25, 2022

The Federal Labor government is about to release its National Electric Vehicle Strategy, with a core focus on the need for a fuel emissions standard. Apart from Russia, Australia is the only OECD country to not have fuel efficiency standards, resulting in our country becoming a dumping ground for dirty, inefficient and costly cars.
The benefits of transitioning to EVs are immense; from financial savings, to better health outcomes and environmental benefits. Yet Australia's uptake of EVs stood at only 2 per cent in 2021, when the expected global EV uptake rate in 2022 is 13 per cent. It is long past time that Australia plays catch up with the rest of the world and comes up with strong policies that will give Australians the real choice of good, affordable EVs.
Advertisement
Ching Ang, Magill
I don't see any advantage in becoming a republic. We already "stand on our own two feet" (Dave Cox, Mercury, August 18.) We gained independence from Britain at the time of Federation: 1st January, 1901. The Crown has no say in making and administering our laws.
However I do agree with Dave Cox that we need to hold a referendum on the subject of a republic. My Australia has been in the past. Now younger generations must have the opportunity to choose their Australia for the future.
Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats
After my recent stay in the Wollongong Hospital I would like to sincerely thank all of the staff involved in my recovery. From paramedics to the doctors, nursing and support staff in ED and then C6 Ward, I found everyone to be helpful, kind and concerned for my welfare at all times. I could not have asked for better care.
Iris Brown, Unanderra
Behind the "shadows", Morrison played "Trump's" over his colleagues. A one-man band hooked on greed for all his mighty power. He worked beside all his Ministry and never said a word, he kept his "big secret" to himself. Who says there is no corruption in politics? This is a man who says "don't trust politicians, or governments, only trust God!". Does he think he is God? A man who says he doesn't lie. A man who wears smugness on his face as if to say "I know things that you don't know". Well, he sure did.
Karen Andrews, his colleague, has called for him to resign. She is right, he must, and do so immediately. Apologising is not good enough. John Howard says Morrison shouldn't resign because a by-election would be bad for the Liberals. This is not about the Liberals Mr Howard, it's about the truth and our democracy. Albo, bring on the federal ICAC now!
Audrey Hutchison, Nowra
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.