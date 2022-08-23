Shellharbour councillor Kellie Marsh reclaims deputy mayor role

Just after being returned to Shellharbour Council, Kellie Marsh has also reclaimed her deputy mayor position.
Cr Marsh had held the position before it became vacant on July 30 when she and sitting councillor Maree Duffy-Moon had to run for their positions again in Ward A due to an issue with the iVote system at the December elections.
Because Tuesday night's meeting was the first since the Ward A election, both councillors had to take the oath of office.
At the meeting councillors voted to accept a motion from Cr Marsh that the deputy mayor's term of office be until September 2024 and councillors vote via a show of hands.
Cr Rob Petreski was concerned about the length of that term, and suggested an amendment that the deputy mayor term be limited to 12 months.
The amendment was refused by Cr Marsh.
Two candidates were nominated for the deputy mayor's position - Cr Marsh and Cr Petreski.
Cr Marsh - nominated by Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer and Cr John Davey - won the vote 5-4.
After the vote, Cr Marsh thanked the five councillors who voted for her
"I'd also like to thank the community," Cr Marsh said.
"If it wasn't for the community of Ward A I wouldn't be back here and now we have a deputy mayor again and it's great to have some representation out on that side of the city.
"I'd also like to thank my running mate and Shane Bitschkat and my volunteers because I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them and the tremendous effort they put in.
"Also I thank the council and I look forward to serving you over the next two years."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
