A man banned from a Shellharbour shopping centre has found himself locked up after allegedly stealing from shops within that complex on two occasions this month.
Jacob John Stringer fronted Wollongong Local Court this week after his arrest on Monday, charged with two counts of larceny, drug possession, and entering a prescribed premises without excuse.
Advertisement
Court documents said the 32-year-old Warrawong resident was granted bail on July 29, with the condition that he not enter the Stockland Shellharbour shopping centre.
But a little over a week later, on August 7, Stringer was allegedly captured on high-resolution CCTV footage entering the centre.
It was alleged he entered the shop House and stayed there about two minutes, before leaving and going into Mimco.
A store manager saw the man alleged to be Stringer standing in front of a stand holding bracelets and, because of previous interactions, asked for help from a colleague.
In the meantime Stringer allegedly left the store with about $899 worth of items.
Ten days later, Stringer is accused of again entering Stockland Shellharbour.
It was alleged he entered House and left carrying two boxes containing knife block sets, taking them back outside the centre and handing them to an unknown male.
Stringer allegedly returned to House and took another knife block set, before again giving it to the male outside.
Police alleged he went back inside the centre and went to Mimco, where he was seen putting something into his pocket.
Then he allegedly returned to House, which he left carrying another knife block set.
On Monday, police went to Stringer's address but he was not home.
However, officers patrolling the area found him running across an oval and arrested him.
A search revealed green vegetable matter in a small bag, which Stringer allegedly said was pot and admitted to owning.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt told the court that Stringer could live with his older brother in North Narrabeen and had work available.
However, Magistrate Chris McRobert said Stringer had already been given appropriate bail conditions and these had "absolutely no meaning" for him.
Advertisement
Magistrate McRobert refused bail. Stringer will return to court at a later date.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.