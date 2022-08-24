Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's UFC champ Alex Volkanovski now world's No 1 pound-four-pound fighter

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:33am, first published 12:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MORE SUCCESS: Windang fighter Alex Volkanovski is now officially the worlds No.1 Pound- For- Pound fighter. Picture: Adam McLean.

The rise and rise of Windang fighter Alex Volkanovski shows no sign of slowing down, with the UFC featherweight champion now ranked as the world's No.1 pound- for-pound fighter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.