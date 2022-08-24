The rise and rise of Windang fighter Alex Volkanovski shows no sign of slowing down, with the UFC featherweight champion now ranked as the world's No.1 pound- for-pound fighter.
The man known as 'The Great' was previously No 2 but officially became No 1 on Tuesday following a run of show-stopping performances.
Volkanovski claimed the top spot from former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who lost his title fight last Sunday.
"Alexander Volkanovski continues to emerge as the best fighting talent Australia has ever produced," UFC Australia & New Zealand vice-president Peter Kloczko said.
"His accomplishments put him on-par with any great Australian athlete or sporting achievement - and what's special is each time we see him compete, we see a better version."
Volkanovski remains on an incredible 22 fight win streak.
His undefeated run in the UFC includes astonishing wins over the UFC's finest in Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, The Korean Zombie and of course, Max Holloway who he most recently defeated in an epic trilogy fight to retain the UFC featherweight strap.
The Windang warrior, who features in EA Sports latest UFC 4 computer game remains one of Australia's best combat sports athletes and a global star.
Volkanovski joins the list of fellow No.1 P4P and UFC greats like Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Jon Jones.
Volk is eyeing a return to the Octagon early next year with sights set on defending his belt on home soil.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
