Illawarra-based Jackaroos Dawn Hayman and Aaron Teys went desperately close to making the Australian Indoor Singles final, with their run ended in the semi-finals by the respective champions.
Fairy Meadow junior Hayman surely sent another reminder to the national selectors that she's worthy of more Australian rep honours after bowing out to new women's Australian Indoor champion Kelsey Cottrell in the semi-finals stage.
Cottrell beat Hayman 7-4, 8-6 after Hayman led 6-5 with two ends remaining in the nine-end second set.
Cottrell edged out Hayman in the recent Australian Open Singles final and showed her class by claiming her first national Indoor crown by beating Brianna Smith 8-5, 7-1 in the final at Club Tweed. Hayman's run to the semi-finals included beating the highly-regarded Chloe Stewart in the quarter-finals and a win over Figtree Sports-based Scottish international Kay Moran in round three.
Meanwhile, Warilla star Teys won the 2018 Australian Indoor and could not have gone closer to making this year's decider.
Teys was beaten by champion Aron Sherriff in an epic semi-final, settled on the last shot of the tie-break decider.
Sherriff won the opening set 8-4 and was on course for a straight sets win after leading 9-3 with just three ends remaining in set two.
However, Teys produced a brilliant fightback, picking up seven shots to take the set 10-9 and force a three-end tie-break.
The match was locked 1-1 after two ends with Sherriff clinching victory with a single.
Sherriff then beat rising star Dylan Fisher (Mooney Valley) in straight sets to claim his first Aussie Indoor crown and complete the Australian Open-Indoor double for 2022.
Teys defeated fellow Jackaroo Corey Wedlock in the quarter-finals, while Matt Miles bowed out to Sherriff in the quarters, after beating his Figtree clubmate Steve Sprod in round two.
Towradgi's Shane Pascoe went close to causing an upset against Sherriff in round one.
After a first set 7-7 draw, Sherriff won the all-or-nothing second set 10-7 after Pascoe led 4-0 after the first end.
Finally, in Illawarra Men's Division One pennants, Warilla, Towradgi and Corrimal are unbeaten after two rounds.
Corrimal continued its fine start with a 64-49 (9-1) win over Woonona, while Warilla beat Figtree Number One, 82-38 (10-0). In other games, Towradgi beat Albion Park 74-45 (9-1) and Kiama edged out Figtree Number Two 2, 71-65 (9-1).
In this Saturday's third round, Towradgi host Figtree Number Two, Warilla welcome Albion Park, Woonona host Figtree Number One, and Kiama are at home to Corrimal.
The match-winning tries were more outrageous and the hits more ferocious as former footballers from across the region gathered for the Men of League Illawarra, Bowls Day at Warilla.
Around 150 ex-players from Illawarra and South Coast joined their mates from the Central Coast and the Gold Coast in raising $10,000 for the Men of League Foundation. The charity supports ex-footy players of all levels who are doing it tough with the Illawarra group running many events annually, including a bowls day.
Group 7 operations manager and former international Ashton Sims was the keynote speaker and discussed his career plus having two brothers and a sister as distinguished league players. Sims spoke of his passion for grassroots footy plus the vital role charities like Men of League have in promoting positive wellbeing and mental health for ex-footballers.
Illawarra Steelers inaugural coach Allan Fitzgibbon also spoke, along with Manly and Australian representative Nik Kosef about the importance of enjoying life after football. Men of League CEO Stephen Lowndes discussed how his organisation allocate the funds raised and the charity's plans upon celebrating its 20th anniversary. Men of League Illawarra thanks all its Bowls Day sponsors, especially Warilla Bowls as host of the event.
Brian Bott has enjoyed a club championship season to treasure after clinching the Woonona Pairs, Triples and Fours titles following his victory with son Peter in the Major Pairs final last Sunday.
The Botts beat Jack Forbes and Barry Martin 22-9 in the Open Pairs decider to make it a hat-tricks of titles for Brian, while Peter featured in his third championship decider for 2022. Woonona Men's Bowling Club are a close-knit group and it's special that one of its senior bowlers sweep the three team-based titles in the same season.
First up, Brian Bott as lead partnered Paul Robertson (second) and Jared Hamilton (skip) to a win over Bernie Harding, Peter Bott and Barry Martin (skip) in the Triples final. Brian Bott, Eddie Symons, Paul Robertson and Jared Hamilton followed up with a hard-fought win over Bernie Harding, Jack Forbes, Peter Bott and Barry Martin in the Fours final. After holding family bragging rights over son Peter in two finals, the father and son joined forces to go all the way and clinch a very special 2022 Major Pairs crown.
