First up, Brian Bott as lead partnered Paul Robertson (second) and Jared Hamilton (skip) to a win over Bernie Harding, Peter Bott and Barry Martin (skip) in the Triples final. Brian Bott, Eddie Symons, Paul Robertson and Jared Hamilton followed up with a hard-fought win over Bernie Harding, Jack Forbes, Peter Bott and Barry Martin in the Fours final. After holding family bragging rights over son Peter in two finals, the father and son joined forces to go all the way and clinch a very special 2022 Major Pairs crown.