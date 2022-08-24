Shock death: Count De Rupee collapses on training track

The Illawarra horse racing community is in mourning following the unexpected death of star gelding Count De Rupee.
The Mercury understands that the Gong winner and Golden Eagle runner-up died at trackwork on Wednesday morning. Jockey Tommy Berry was not injured in the fall, with Count De Ruepee collapsing just after the winning post.
Kembla Grange trainers Luke and Robert Price took to social media to pay their tributes to the five-year-old.
"We are beyond devastated on the loss of our star boy this morning. He was not only a star on the track but also off it with his beautiful kind nature," they wrote.
"Our thoughts and condolences to his owners and all our staff for all their care, love and dedication to our Jimmy. RIP beautiful boy, we will miss you dearly."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
