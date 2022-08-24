Illawarra Hawks one win from NBL 1 East title shot

The NBL 1 East season is over for the Illawarra Hawks women but the men are just one win away from playing off for the tile.
The Nash Al-Saadi-coached Hawks will play a semifinal against the Canberra Gunners at Hills Basketball Stadium next Saturday from 5.30pm.
Advertisement
The winner will progress to the grand final to play against the victor of the other semifinal between Maitland Mustangs and Sutherland Sharks.
Illawarra secured their semifinal spot after downing Norths Bears 94-82 in the elimination final last Saturday.
The more-fancied Hawks were made to work hard, coming back from a 50-41 halftime deficit to win by 12 points at The Snakepit.
Keen to avoid ending their season with a loss on their home court, Illawarra dug deep in the third quarter by outscoring the Bears 27-17 to nab the lead.
Illawarra kept the momentum going in the final quarter, outscoring Norths 26-15 on the back of some clutch three-point shooting.
The Hawks' hot hand from outside the arc was telling in the end, making 14 of 39 (35.9 percent) shots from downtown compared to the two from 15 attempts (15.5 percent) from the Bears.
Tim Coenraad showed that there is plenty left in his 350-game NBL legs by playing match-winner for Illawarra with 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists while hitting 5/10 from three-point land.
Harry Morris also went 4/8 from deep for 18 points, five assists and four rebounds with Patrick Lancaster adding 13 points and four boards and Sam Giles chipping in with 10 points and four rebounds.
League MVP favourite Kiwi Gardner had a relatively quiet shooting night by his standards but still bagged 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Al-Saadi praised his team's performance against the Bears, especially the contribution of the younger players.
"I'm very proud for the boys and the city. We have done extremely well. It really was a great team effort," he said.
"We are missing Lucas Walker now but Tim Coenraad has stepped up and led us brilliantly with his all-round game. Kiwi played injured but did exceptionally well for us, as he has all season.
"Patrick Lancaster was also very good for us against the Bears and the future looks really good for Illawarra with Patrick and our other talented youngsters.
"I'm looking forward to the Canberra game. We beat them on both occasions we played this season but this is for a spot in the grand final, I'm sure they'll be up for it, as will we.
"We are hungry for success and the boys are really looking forward to going all the way."
Advertisement
The Hawks women though are looking to next season after losing their elimination final 88-41 to Norths Bears. Tyler Scaife top-scored for Illawarra with 10 points.
Read more: Soward praises his "flashy" winger Berry
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.