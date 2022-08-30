While the rest of the world is comfortably tucked away in their beds, these early-risers are out making the most of the "power hour".
Finding calm in the quiet while the rest of the city is still snoozing, these early birds feel like they're on a different kind of high.
The 5.30am Gong Club is one of the many of its kind across Australia.
Founder, Sara Ocean, having been a part of the original Cronulla club, is now involved in the Illawarra club, having moved south recently.
"The Gong's 5:30am club had been inactive for almost a year so I took over from past founders and we have started back up again," she said.
The club members meet at 5:30am at Xavier's Place cafe Fairy Meadow every Wednesday with the aim to be their most productive selves.
"People can read, journal, reply to emails or literally anything they cannot find the time to do during the day," Ms Ocean said, "mostly, we just end up chatting and we love it."
Club member Joel Coelho said they have about three regulars with others trickling in depending on when they can make it.
"At the moment we only have the 20-30 year old demographic but everyone is welcome, whether they are in high school or retired," he said.
Mr Coelho was a part of an online 5.30am club in Canberra during the lockdown and said he found it refreshing to be able to meet people face-to-face.
"We've all really enjoyed it and we've become a really close-knit group, we catch up outside of the 5:30am club, too."
The members have also started their own little pasta club where they come together and cook different types of pasta.
While the 5:30am club only runs on Wednesdays, the founders are considering adding more days if more people join.
