She was one of the South Coast Blaze's top under 23s players this year, but Sharnee Behr believes has more to offer in 2023.
The Towradgi teenager was a standout in defence during the 2022 NSW Premier League season, recently capping a superb campaign by winning the team's Players' Player award.
It was a strong campaign for the Blaze, who forced their way into their second grand final in just three years, before falling short to the Sutherland Stingrays by 59-42 in the decider.
The result was a sour ending to a great season for Behr, 18, who said she was pleasantly shocked to win the Blaze's Players' Player honour.
"I wasn't expecting it at all, and I was really happy to get it because I really pushed myself this year to help all of the girls," she said.
"This was my third year with the Blaze and I tried to take on more of a leadership role. I was a bit out of my comfort zone because I'm usually the shy person in the team. We've really built a good friendship over the past three years, and we've become like a little family.
"But I look forward to coming back stronger next year, and hopefully we can get that [title] win."
Blaze under 23s coach Regan Tweddle said the goal defender deserved praise for a strong 2022 season.
"She had an amazing year. She's one of those athletes who is very understated, shy and quiet, but is a gun out on the court. She's a versatile defender and really hard working on the body, and does a lot of ground work out in front of the goal keeper, and her defensive pressure makes a difference to the team," Tweddle said.
"I think leadership was something that she took on herself, because being a leader means you have to step up and use the voice, both on and off the court. And I thought it was great initiative from Sharnee."
Behr's under 23s teammate Clare McCrohon claimed the Coach's Award for the 2022 season, while Emma Mateo was named Rookie of the Year.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
