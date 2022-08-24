More charges have been laid against a former Wollongong teacher accused of indecently assaulting students at a Wollongong high school in 2018.
Phil Saunders, 48, did not attend Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday when a hearing date was set in October for his trial in Wollongong District Court.
Saunders is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault and indecently assaulting two people under 16.
Saunders is also charged with gambling with a minor.
Between February 1, 2014 and December 22, 2015 police allege Saunders assaulted a fourteen or fifteen year old female student at the high school where he worked. Saunders placed his hand on the girl's back and ran it down and on to her buttock.
According to court documents Saunders committed the same offence again in 2018, this time on a different, 15 year old female student in his care.
Saunders, who lives in Mount Pleasant, gambled on English Premier League soccer matches with students between February and March 2021.
Police have also charged Saunders with intimidating a female student with the intention of causing the girl to fear physical or mental harm between February and March 2021.
Saunders was arrested on March 17, 2021.
Saunders was granted bail in 2021 and had been suspended from teaching.
