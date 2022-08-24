Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Phil Saunders charged with indecent assault, gambling with minors

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:00am
Court: Phil Saunders will go on trial in October. Picture: File

More charges have been laid against a former Wollongong teacher accused of indecently assaulting students at a Wollongong high school in 2018.

