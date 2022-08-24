A Bulli man has been sentenced for a term of imprisonment in the community for possessing and disseminating dozens of images and videos depicting child abuse.
Warren John Kemp was arrested in May last year after police raided his home and seized his electronic devices which contained 89 images and videos of young children, some of which were distributed to people on an instant messaging app.
Kemp, 64, pleaded guilty in May to five charges of possessing child abuse material, disseminating child abuse material, intentionally recording intimate images without consent and intentionally distributing intimate images without consent.
A Wollongong magistrate found the offending had a "causal link" to Parkinson's medication Kemp was taking at the time.
Magistrate Robert Walker said when he first read the facts of the case he was convinced a jail term was required but further investigation highlighted the case's special circumstances.
Kemp was prescribed Sifrol for his Parkinson's condition, a side effect of which includes increased libido.
"It appears that Sifrol is one of those drugs that causes a change in personality," Mr Walker said.
Mr Walker, along with the prosecution, accepted that the drug Kemp was taking was an important factor in his offending.
Documents tendered to the court revealed police searched Kemp's home after receiving a tip-off that he was suspected of disseminating child abuse material via the messaging app, Viber.
Upon arrival, police asked Kemp whether he possessed any child abuse material to which he responded: "Yeah there may be". He handed his phone over to police.
Kemp told police during an interview that he did not know who sent him the child abuse material, and said "they just appeared there [on his devices] one day".
When questioned by police, Kemp did not recall sending child abuse material, however after being shown a group chat conversation he said: "It certainly looks like it".
While he said he didn't remember sending it, Kemp added: "I get up in that back hut up there and hit the wine bottle".
Documents showed on March 22 last year, Kemp sent 14 videos depicting child abuse material to a person on Viber and asked them: "Your favourite?"
On another occasion, Kemp sent six videos to the person and wrote "What did you think about the one asleep?"
Mr Walker said the offending was some of the most serious that comes before the court.
"These are some of the worst type of offences you can have," he said.
Mr Walker sentenced Kemp to a two year intensive corrections order and a two year community corrections order.
