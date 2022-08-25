In a major coup for the Wollongong Wolves new coach David Carney has secured the services of A-League legend Alex Brosque for next season.
Carney's former Sydney FC teammate Brosque will come on board in a consultancy role for the side's forwards during the 2023 National Premier League season.
Brosque, who scored 67 goals for the Sky Blues and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer, will be in charge of mentoring the Wolves' strikers for next season.
Carney took over from outgoing coach Luke Wilkshire and is out to improve on the Wolves' ninth position finish this season.
In Brosque's first formal mentoring role post his playing career, the former A-League legend told the Mercury he is keen to work with the next generation of stars at the club.
"I'm really excited to be coming into this role. I'm always happy to help a mate out," he said.
"In doing that, if i can help some of the kids out and pass on some advice then that would be great."
The former Socceroo said he is keen on mentoring Wolves captain Lachlan Scott, who used to ply his trade for Western Sydney in the A-League. Brosque said he hopes he can help Scott reach that level again.
"The quality is definitely there for him," he said.
"He's obviously been in the A-League before and has that experience. As any player would say, even right up till the last day I played I was always trying to learn and get as much advice as I could.
''I think he is a player that could make that jump back up to the A-League if he really wants to, so any advice I can give him would be great."
Carney said he was thrilled to be announcing Brosque as a part-time mentor for the team's strikers and added it would be a brilliant experience for his squad.
"I've known Alex since school days and we had similar pasts in the A-League and going overseas and playing for the national team," he said.
"The strikers that we've got and the young ones at the club will benefit and there's really no one better for them to work with. For me it's exciting for him to work with the club."
Brosque will help out the side during their upcoming pre-season, which begins in October.
The signing begins an exciting off-season for the Wolves, with Carney taking charge of what is full-time coaching position since retiring.
The Wolves are set to announce re-signings and new players in coming weeks.
