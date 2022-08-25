Families will be hit by coal mining decision. Letters, August 26, 2022

As a member of the Illawarra community I feel the Illawarra Mercury has favoured the Greens throughout the expansion of the [Dendrobium] mine when reporting.
Little information or consideration has been given to the miners and their families affected and how this will impact the Illawarra long-term.
Most of the men who work at the mine are born and bred in the Illawarra; this has been their livelihood for some almost 20 years and I don't believe this was ever taken into account when attending your news coverage.
South 32 were working with other official bodies to make this expansion work and this was always portrayed poorly when it's something everyone does and should do.
The Illawarra isn't just going to lose hardworking men, it will now have their partners who I know are school teachers, nurses, midwifes, chefs, hairdressers, police officers, university workers etc leave in droves with them.
It's not just the miners it's also all the supporting jobs including transport, cleaners etc that will go also.
Maybe there should be reports on the effect it will have when all these skilled workers and partners leave; they won't be staying here where they can't afford to live on 'sustainable jobs'.
Carina Spencer, Shellharbour
Most of us have been part of organisations that have existed to provide for junior and senior sports, or other larger community organisations which have carried out a lot of their activities using volunteers.
I read in the Illawarra Mercury that Volunteering Illawarra (affiliated with Volunteering Australia) would close on August 26 following WCC voting to discontinue the service.
It said that many volunteers stopped volunteering in 2020, it seems as an outcome of COVID, and there has been a continuing impact of the pandemic.
Many organisations rely on volunteers to run their programmes to the benefit of the community.
It is imperative that a model for the organisational support of volunteering be set up!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
I am after photos of Darrely De Kroon, born 2nd November 1954, parents Johannes and Beryl both deceased. She married Mark Edward Rowles 24th June 1989 at Coledale. She later married Robert John Webster 9th May 1994 at Wollongong.
I am hoping that someone might have some photos, any photos, whether it be school, friends, first wedding etc, anything really, which I would be grateful for.
Please send any photos to: Susan, PO Box 7085, Albury, NSW 2640. Thank you in advance.
Susan Keighran, East Albury
