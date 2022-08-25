Families will be hit by coal mining decision. Letters, August 26, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Families will be hit by coal mining decision. Letters to the Editor, August 26, 2022

August 25 2022 - 6:00pm
As a member of the Illawarra community I feel the Illawarra Mercury has favoured the Greens throughout the expansion of the [Dendrobium] mine when reporting.

