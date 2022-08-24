'Stung' by St George Illawarra Dragons' finals failure forward Jaydn Su'A has vowed to finish the season strongly, starting with his milestone 100th NRL game this Sunday against the Wests Tigers.
"It's been tough in terms of where we are going and not playing finals. I came here to play finals footy and to not reach that goal, it does sting a little bit,"Su'A said.
"We really want to knuckle down and play well to give the fans something to enjoy over the next two weeks. We will be doing our best to win both games."
While disappointed St George Illawarra was out of the finals' race, the hard-running second-rower was looking forward to playing once again with the Dragons' young guns Talatau Amone, Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloane.
Amone, known as Junior by his team-mates, and Sullivan ran riot in St George Illawarra's last-start 46-26 win over the Gold Coast Titans, scoring three of the Dragons nine-tries at WIN Stadium last Sunday.
"We've got the three youngsters playing together again this week and I'm sure they will create some fireworks. I can't wait," Su'A said.
"Even [Cody] Ramsey has been crazy good this year. They are all playing this week and I'm sure they will give the fans something to scream about.
"I can't wait to get out there with them and really have a dig."
The New Zealand-born 24-year-old kicked off his NRL career with the Brisbane Broncos in 2016 but only played 31 games for the club before moving to Souths Sydney in 2019.
He played 52 games for the Rabbitohs over three years, during which time he also represented Queensland in four State of Origin games in 2020-21.
Su'A joined the Dragons this year on a three-year deal. He has scored four tries in his 16 games for the club so far, with his 17th game this Sunday to be his 100th NRL game, almost seven years since he made his debut for the Broncos.
Su'A rated Dragons' Anzac Game victory over the Roosters earlier this year as one of his biggest club highlights.
"I missed half the game because of injury but it was a special moment. The way we stepped up to the occasion was awesome and probably one of my favourites so far.," he said.
Su'A added he was excited and looking forward to playing his 100th game.
"I'm excited. It took me awhile to get there but I'm very excited. It is a big moment for me and my family and my mates I guess, hopefully we can go out there and get the win for them," Su'A said.
"At the end of the day I want to get the win and finish off the year strong with the lads and see what happens."
Zac Lomax said he and his fellow Dragons team-mates would be doing their utmost to get a win to celebrate Su'A's milestone game.
"Jaydo has been really good for us this season. His aggressiveness is outstanding....but the best thing about Su'A is that he is such a good fellow and he has played a lot of rep footy and he brings an experience head to the club and has signed here long term as well," Lomax said.
"He has been letting everyone know it's his 100th and it is his week. It is going to be good for Su'A and I'm sure the boys will be up for it and produce a big performance."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
