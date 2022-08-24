Go-slow in Helensburgh shopping strip as speed limit cut

Helensburgh residents will have to get used to driving slow, with the CBD speed limit to be slashed from next week.
From Monday, the speed limit along Walker and Parkes streets, which includes the suburb's shopping areas, will drop to 30km/h - a decrease of 20km/h along some sections of those roads.
Advertisement
"This work supports the vision set out in the Helensburgh Town Centre Plan of a better connected and pedestrian friendly space," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The 30km/h speed zone delivers on Initiative 10 of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Regional Transport Plan and compliments the changes made to the town centre to achieve the strategic vision for the area.
"This will be the second 30km/h speed zone precinct in south-east NSW and builds on the success of the 30km/h speed zones installed in the Moruya village centre in November 2021."
The spokesperson said the speed review and change was requested by Wollongong City Council so as to tie in with its improvements to the Helensburgh town centre.
From Monday, new speed limit signs will be installed along those two streets.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.