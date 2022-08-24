Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

South32's Appin coal mine workers start week-long strike action

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 27 2022 - 11:07pm, first published August 24 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRIKE ACTION: The MEU is after an improved enterprise agreement. Picture: File

South32's Appin coal mine workers will start a week of protected industrial action from Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.