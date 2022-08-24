South32's Appin coal mine workers will start a week of protected industrial action from Wednesday night.
The Mining and Energy Union (MEU) notified South32 of employees' intention to take half-shift - five or six hour - stoppages until Wednesday, August 31.
The action comes a day after South32 announced it scrapped plans to extend the Dendrobium mine in Mount Kembla.
The union, MEU South Western District vice-president Bob Timbs said, is seeking an improved enterprise agreement.
Appin miners are after a better deal on pay and conditions in a context of record high coal prices and growing cost of living pressures, he said.
"Coal miners at Appin and across the industry have worked through many years of downturn and pressure on the coal companies; accepting wage freezes and minimal advancement on pay and conditions," Mr Timbs said.
"Now that coal prices and profits are booming and inflation is rising, workers are seeking to have these changed circumstances reflected in their new Enterprise Agreement.
"We support our members' efforts to secure an improved agreement and we will continue working through issues with South32 including pay increases, shifts and leave until we can secure a deal that addresses members' concerns."
A South32 spokesperson said the company is disappointed workers have chosen to strike.
"South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal is currently engaged in enterprise bargaining with employees and their representatives in relation to a proposed new Appin Enterprise Agreement (the Appin Colliery & West Cliff CPP Enterprise Agreement 2022)," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"It is disappointing that some of our people have chosen this course of action, especially given we have made a strong offer."
South32 said it took a "positive approach" through the negotiation process, and offered a salary increase of 5 per cent in the first year of the agreement, 4 per cent in the second and 4 per cent in the following two years.
The Appin Colliery & West Cliff CPP Enterprise Agreement covers nearly 500 production and engineering employees at Appin mine.
News of the strike comes as Peabody workers, who had been locked out of the Helensburgh mine, will return to work tonight.
Around 20 workers were locked out of the mine and have been unable to work for some nine weeks due to contract negotiation disputes. The MEU said negotiations are ongoing.
