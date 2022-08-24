Southern Stars returns to the WIN Entertainment Centre for the first time in three years.
A record number of 3000 performers from more than 100 schools are putting the final touches on their performances, ahead of opening night on Friday.
This year's theme is, CELEBRATE: The Young, The Brave, The Powerful.
Creative Director, Ian Millard said the show is bigger and better than ever.
"We should have been celebrating the event's 20 year anniversary, two years ago, so there's a lot of pent up energy and eagerness to hit the stage," Mr Millard said.
"Because of COVID restrictions, this show has effectively been three years in the making.
"It's special because our kids, teachers and all the parents have had a difficult few years with bush fires, floods and the pandemic."
Students from Year 2 to 12 will perform in four shows to an anticipated - combined audience of 12-thousand people.
Executive Producer and Corrimal High School principal, Paul Roger said the students are 'super' pumped.
"It's going to be an absolute extravaganza of the performing arts," Mr Rogers said.
"This year's theme really pays tribute to the kids who have worked through years of challenges and have come out bigger, better and stronger.
"It also recognises the work of the teachers in supporting the kids through some pretty tough times.
"It doesn't matter if you're the best dancer or singer it's just about getting out there having fun and giving it your best."
Charlie Brown and Jai Ellevsen from the Wollongong school of the performing arts high school are two of the stars of the show.
"To finally get back on stage again...I think everyone has missed it," Charlie Brown said.
"The themes are really inspirational, it's literally about what has happened to us in the past two years - how all this got taken away from us.
"Everyone is really proud of each other and how we've gotten on as a community," she added.
Jai Ellevsen said he used to watch his siblings perform at Southern Stars each year and always wanted to be a part of it.
"This is my third year and because I want a career in performing, this show gives you the opportunity to learn so much.
Over the past two years we've started rehearsals and then have had to cancel because of COVID, he said.
"You can't describe the feeling, we've literally been waiting for this for years and it's a lot of fun.
"My advice to kids interested in getting involved next year, is go for it. It changes you as a person and you grow in confidence," he said.
Organisers say tickets are selling fast for Friday night, the Saturday matinee and evening performance.
