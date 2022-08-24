Wests Illawarra are Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league minor premiers after beating University 3-1 last Sunday.
With Albion Park drawing 2-2 with Dapto, Wests clinched the minor title on 46 points with one game to go.
Wests' opening goal came in the first 25 seconds of the match by Michael Arthur, which was perhaps the fastest goal this season and in Illawarra hockey first grade history. The play started from an overhead ball from Jeremy Huk, which was collected by Ben Morrison, who deftly beat the goalkeeper and passed to 18-year-old Arthur who took a direct back-stick shot into goal.
Tom Duncan increased the score to 2-0 in the second quarter, before University's Jack Boy reduced the deficit to one. However Huk - the eldest son of former Australian indoor player Peter Huk - sealed the game with the final goal in the second half.
Wests coach David Rieck was very happy with the team's well-controlled performance and nailing the minor premiership, regardless of the result this Sunday.
"The team is playing well with the ability to rotate positions and finding ways to score where we weren't doing that early in the season," Wests coach David Rieck said. Park are second on 41 points and play their final game against Wests this Sunday, with any result being a mere formality.
Meanwhile, the Students' coach Callum Mackay took a lot of positives going into the finals, saying it was important for the team to build on their combinations to match the top teams at this stage.
Dapto just missed out on the finals in their final game when, in the last seconds during a lapse in play, Park's Brady Anderson scored the equaliser for a 2-2 draw.
Park took the lead through Christian Halyard before Dapto recovered to lead 2-1 through Kevin Mansell and Hamish O'Neill before Anderson's breakthrough for the draw.
"We should have won, but had a lapse with seconds left," Dapto coach Simon Orchard said. "We played great, it was a good team effort, but we frustrated them which is easy and stuck to our process."
The final pool games this Sunday will see Wests versus Park at 3pm at Unanderra; and University versus Fairy Meadow at University at 3pm.
