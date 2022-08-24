A magistrate has denied a Warilla man bail because of allegations he continues to steal despite holding down a full-time job.
Aiden Pinch, 33, was arrested when he reported to police on bail on Monday and subsequently charged with larceny.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court this week said Pinch was on bail for larceny-type offences when, on the afternoon of Friday August 5, he entered Dan Murphy's Shellharbour and picked up a three-pack of Carlton beer worth $18 and a $50 10-pack of premixed Wild Turkey drinks.
Pinch allegedly put the beers in his backpack then walked behind a stack of beer; when he came back out, the Wild Turkey drinks were no longer in his hands.
He got a case of beer and paid for that, but did not pay for the beer nor premixed drinks that police alleged he had secreted in his backpack.
In making a bail application for Pinch, defence lawyer Stewart Holt said the accused man worked long hours as a full-time stonemason in Bankstown and remaining in custody could jeopardise his employment.
Mr Holt said Pinch also had an appointment with the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service on Friday.
He said Pinch would comply with any bail conditions, even those that would effectively amount to house arrest.
Pinch was also concerned about the welfare of his dog if he were to remain in custody, Mr Holt said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin opposed Pinch's release, telling the court that he had already been on bail for serious matters.
Sergeant Biffin said the prosecution case was strong and while this alleged crime alone would not attract a custodial sentence, Pinch's history was "building up".
Magistrate Chris McRobert acknowledged that people sometimes stole out of desperation, but questioned why Pinch would allegedly thieve when he had a full-time job.
Magistrate McRobert said positive influences in Pinch's life, like his job, did not deter him from alleged offending and he could not see how any bail conditions would.
Pinch was refused bail to face court again next month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
