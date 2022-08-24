Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong murderer Michael Quinn given appropriate care before death, coroner finds

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Quinn, pictured in 2013. Picture: Andy Zakeli

A Farmborough Heights man who murdered his ex-girlfriend nine years ago was given appropriate care before he died in custody, a coroner has confirmed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.