A Farmborough Heights man who murdered his ex-girlfriend nine years ago was given appropriate care before he died in custody, a coroner has confirmed.
This month an inquest was held into the death of Michael Quinn, who died of sepsis on April 1, 2020 after he fell seriously ill at Long Bay Correctional Centre.
The 31-year-old was serving a 20-year jail sentence for the July 2013 murder of 25-year-old Cherie Vize, who he stabbed before turning the knife on himself.
As a result Quinn suffered significant injuries, including quadriplegia.
In her findings, deputy state coroner Magistrate Carmel Forbes said Quinn was mostly housed in the medical subacute ward of the Long Bay Correctional Centre and taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital as required for appointments and specialist treatment.
As well as quadriplegia he had numerous conditions, including recurrent urinary tract infections and osteoporosis.
In February 2020 there was a family meeting regarding Quinn's care and it was agreed that measures such as intubation and CPR would not be used if he fell ill with an "overwhelming infection".
That month, Quinn was admitted to the Prince of Wales Hospital suffering numerous conditions including pneumonia and respiratory failure, where he was intubated and put on ventilation.
He was discharged back into the care of the Long Bay medical subacute ward, before in late March he was found in a "less responsive state" and taken back to the Prince of Wales Hospital with a 'not for resuscitation' order.
Quinn was eventually diagnosed with urosepsis (sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection) and declining respiratory function, and an end-of-life plan was put in place.
In the early afternoon of April 1, 2020 Quinn was observed to be "alert and orientated" but that night a nurse found his breathing was laboured and his lips were turning blue, before he stopped breathing.
A post-mortem determined that Quinn had died of sepsis, caused by urosepsis and pneumonia, and quadriplegia.
A urologist who reviewed Quinn's medical history gave evidence to the inquest that the sepsis he suffered was related to his indwelling bladder catheter, and these catheters strongly affected the survival of patients with spinal cord injuries.
Professor Anthony Costello said Quinn was treated appropriately for his septicaemia and organ failure.
"The available evidence indicates that Mr Quinn was provided with appropriate medical care to address and treat his medical condition whilst in custody," Magistrate Forbes said.
"There is no evidence to suggest that any aspect of his medical care provided by Corrective Services and Justice Health staff contributed to his death in any way."
Magistrate Forbes gave her condolences to the Quinn family for their loss.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
