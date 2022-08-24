Kiama councillors avoid the blame game about Blue Haven

Kiama councillors voted to move forward on fixing its financial problems rather than looking to sheet home the blame.
Councillors met for an extraordinary meeting organised as a means of releasing a letter from the NSW Audit Office outlining council's financial woes.
Advertisement
"As at June 30, 2021, council's draft financial statements disclose $141.1 million in current liabilities and $46.1 million in current assets, including $37.6 million of cash and investments," the letter to Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman stated.
"The deficit in liquid assets available to fund council's liabilities poses a significant risk to council."
The letter also expressed concern about the council's ability to repay the bulk of a $60 million loan from T-Corp, taken out to construct Blue Haven, which is due in August next year.
Councillors were asked to note the letter from the Audit Office and "take all steps necessary to correct the financial situation" of the council.
However, Cr Imogen Draisma moved an amendment which, among other things, called on council to "note the performance of the previous council is the catalyst for the current financial situation".
This drew criticism from several councillors, including Mayor Neil Reilly and Cr Matt Brown.
"I just find [it] to be politically motivated to try and allocate blame where we as a council are actually trying to move forward and fix a particular problem," Cr Brown said.
"Tonight's the night for us to release information, for us as a council to move on with it. It wasn't just the last council, it was councils before who actually made the decision to actually go ahead with Blue Haven and councils before that who continually did not separate Blue Haven with general council finances."
In response Cr Draisma appeared to have a veiled swipe at Cr Brown's recent suggestion that council was insolvent.
"I find it disappointing current councillors who served during the previous term of council continue to make incendiary statements about the financial situation and transparency when they have acted to limit the release of information to the public," she said.
"There is no easy solution to the financial situation we face."
Cr Draisma's amendment was voted down and councillors voted to pass the original motion unanimously.
"It's our role as councillors to be transparent and ensure the public knows what's going on and I'm pleased that we're able to table the letter today," Cr Jodi Keast said.
Cr Brown noted that the letter "validated" what CEO Jane Stroud had previously told council about its situation.
"I want to thank the CEO for trying to nip this issue in the bud is early as possible," Cr Brown said.
Advertisement
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.