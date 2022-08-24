Gerringong surf rockers The Terrys have announced the release date for their debut album True Colour along with a "space rock banger" as a sweetener.
The laid back five-piece, named after their "legendary" landlord, Terry, were elated to announce the album will arrive October 7, along with a string of national tour dates to celebrate.
"So much has gone into this album - blood, sweat, tears and froth," lead singer, Jacob Finch said.
"The singles we've released this year will be on the album, but the real magic is in the songs no one has heard yet."
The boys said their new idyllic track Situation 99 captures what it means to go with the flow, highlighting that life is enjoyed simply by holding on for the ride.
"Lu dog (lead guitarist Lukas Anderson) had been sitting on these hectic chords for a while and we knew there was a banger in there," Finch said.
"Lu and the rest of the band made the most pumping instrumental when we were recording at The Grove ... we took some time to cook up the perfect space rock banger."
While popular artists have established names for their fans, like Beyonce's BeyHive - the Terrys have their 'Terry-dactyls' - which can be found squawking in the crowd at their shows.
"We're so excited to get the record out and tour it with everyone," Finch said.
"We want to thank each and every one of you who wake up in the morning and crank the tezzas, who come to our shows, who slide into our DMs, who buy our tee shirts and make all of this possible.
"Without you guys True Colour would have never have happened."
The Zoo, Brisbane: Oct 22
Jive Bar, Adelaide: Oct 28
Milk Bar, Perth: Oct 29
UC Hub, Canberra: Nov 4
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney: Nov 5
Altar Bar, Hobart: Nov 18
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne: Nov 19
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
