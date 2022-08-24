As Illawarra UCI fans start planning where they will watch some of the world's best cyclists, event organisers have planned packages for those who want to experience the thrills of the race in style.
UCI Wollongong 2022 organisers have put together three packages for those who wish to watch the highly anticipated event with lavish food and drinks, while soaking in ocean views at City Beach Function Centre, North Wollongong.
Advertisement
From September 17 to 25, the streets and hills between Helensburgh and Wollongong will be filled with thousands of cyclists and spectators, all connected by the excitement of this combative cycling feat.
Wollongong is expected to welcome 300,000 spectators across the eight-day event, and the VIP hospitality packages will guarantee viewers "front row seats" to watch the cyclists turn the final corner and cross the finish line on Marine Drive.
"You can stand for free right on the sideline and feel the adrenaline of the cyclists flying past," A Wollongong 2022 spokesperson said.
"Or you can take up a VIP experience with our corporate hospitality and enjoy food, drink, entertainment as well as a private viewing platform near the finish line and big screens for all the action.
"These are the once-in-a-lifetime experiences you share with your friends and family, when in years to come you say 'remember when we saw that gold medal moment'?"
Packages start at $325 per day and include food, live music and screens to watch the whole match before it reaches the finish line.
Tickets are on sale for the three UCI Wollongong 2022 Corporate Hospitality packages, and can be viewed at the event website: https://wollongong2022.com.au/corporate-hospitality/
Read more on UCI Wollongong 2022:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.