Two men from West Wollongong have pleaded guilty to beating up a man who they were mates with over a lost phone.
Scott Garbutt, 34, and Raymond Dunwell, 36, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, with Dunwell also pleading guilty to contravening an AVO and intimidation.
In November 2021, the pair, who are neighbours, set upon another man, Jamie Webb who they knew.
At 9.30pm on November 13, 2021, Garbutt knocked on Webb's door and spoke with him and his partner.
Webb asked Garbutt, who was intoxicated at the time, if he could purchase cannabis for him and his partner.
Garbutt went away and returned with Dunwell and the woman opened her door.
Garbutt walked inside and made advances on the woman who rejected him and told Garbutt to leave.
"That's enough Scott, you can get up and leave," the woman said, according to documents tendered to the court.
Garbutt then threatened to attack the woman's partner.
"Do you want me to bash Jamie's head in," Garbutt said.
"Why would you do that Scott, you're drunk, that's stupid," the woman said.
Garbutt then left but returned to the unit minutes later Garbutt with Dunwell and called out asking for his phone.
Webb said the phone wasn't in the house and tried to call Garbutt's number but before he could do so Garbutt grabbed the phone.
"Give me my f---ing phone back," Webb said.
Dunwell then moved towards Webb, punching and kicking him in the face and head, telling Webb "You are going to die".
Terrified of what was unfolding, Webb's partner jumped out the window, and fell two metres to the ground, causing fractures in her heel bone.
Garbutt then joined in Dunwell's attack on Web, grabbing hold of him from behind and choking him, with the pair repeatedly kicking and hitting Webb.
"You are going to die tonight dog," Dunwell said, to which Webb replied "no you're not, you're a weak c---".
The fracas caused Dunwell's father to tell Dunwell and Garbutt to lay off Web, before Garbutt says to Webb "why are you doing this Webby, we are mates?"
"Yeah, we are meant to be friends," Webb said.
While in excruciating pain from the fractures to her heels, the woman had crawled to a nearby roundabout and was able to call Garbutt's phone via the Facebook Messenger app and heard it ringing and lighting up outside her front door.
After seeking refuge with a neighbour, the woman called police who arrived with paramedics shortly after.
Doctors at Wollongong Hospital found Webb had suffered a fractured nose and knee and his face was covered in bruises and swelling.
On November 30, Dunwell and Garbutt were arrested.
The pair will be sentenced in October.
