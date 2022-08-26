University education the key to a better life

We know that economic productivity rises as the education level of the workforce increases, and we know - perhaps more importantly - that health and wellbeing also improve. A critical lesson of the pandemic has been the obvious widening of inequalities. A strong economy is more achievable when education and job opportunities are widely accessible across society. We need to create a culture of inclusion and accessibility, so that no one gets left behind. Anyone, anywhere, anytime, should be able draw upon their right to an education and a job.