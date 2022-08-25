A man accused of involvement in a gang bashing that left a Woonona dad hospitalised with a collapsed lung has had his bail conditions eased temporarily.
Jason Leigh Weldon applied for a change to his bail conditions in Wollongong District Court on Thursday so he could attend a funeral in western New South Wales.
Judge Andrew Haesler accepted the change and told the court Weldon's curfew and reporting duties had been lifted during dates in September, to allow him to attend the funeral without breaching bail.
Weldon stands accused of involvement in a Friday morning melee that occurred August last year.
Two other male co-accused were also allegedly involved in the bashing, according to court documents.
The altercation allegedly began about 9am when a 19-year-old girl's boyfriend braked on the roadway as he left her Woonona home to avoid a crash with a black Mazda coming out of the driveway of a neighbouring home.
Police allege one of the co-accused stepped out of the Mazda and confronted the boyfriend, before throwing punches through the open window.
Once alerted to the incident, police were told the girl came outside, and was held by the throat and punched in the face by the co-accused.
She told police he released his grasp on her throat so she could run away.
The girl's father then came outside and yelled, "where's the bloke that just punched my daughter."
According to police, Weldon and the other co-accused punched the girl's father and armed themselves with a branch and skateboard.
Police allege the victim fell to the ground defenceless while the three males repeatedly hit and kicked him.
Weldon faces charges of affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In court on Thursday, Judge Haesler said there were no bail concerns and he accepted Weldon's application to vary conditions.
Weldon will return to court on October 28.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
