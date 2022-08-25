Wollongong was abloom with a radiant yellow in the early hours of Thursday, thanks to the 36th Daffodil Day.
Daffodil Day is Cancer Council Australia's national campaign which urges the community to come forward in support of vital cancer research by way of buying a daffodil.
Community Relations Coordinator, Sari Boschiero, estimates it brings in about $68 million in funds every year.
"People's generosity has set Australia on the track to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035," Miss Boschiero said.
"It's our big yellow day - it's like Cancer Council's birthday" Miss Boschiero said, "It's also a day to raise awareness about cancer which so heavily impacts our community."
The bright yellow flower, Miss Boschiero said, is a symbol of hope which the Cancer Council dearly holds onto.
"We want all those affected by cancer to know that there is hope and the community is behind them," she said.
Miss Boschiero applauded the efforts put in by all her team members with a special mention of volunteers who make up a large percentage of the workforce.
"Our team is made up from 83 per cent of volunteers and we just could not support the community the way we do if it weren't for them. We are very grateful," she said.
Volunteer of six years, Kerry Mason, believes being involved with the Cancer Council is her way of giving back to the community.
"I lost immediate family members to cancer and this is how I honour them," she said.
Ms Mason finds it refreshing to be able to back on the streets after COVID lockdown reduced last year's Daffodil Day to an online event.
"It's an opportunity for people to come forward and talk about how they've been touched by cancer- it brings us all together," Ms Mason said.
