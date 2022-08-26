Bulli man sentenced for 'humiliating' kidnapping

A Bulli man involved in the kidnapping, humiliation and $200 robbery of a man in a terrifying attack in Fairy Meadow has learned his fate in court.
Jackson Black, 27, fronted Wollongong District Court on Thursday via video link from jail, where he was sentenced for detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage occasioning actual bodily harm and aggravated armed break and enter.
The court heard Jackson and a co-accused were in a car stopped on the Princes Highway, Fairy Meadow about 4.20pm on December 28, 2020, when they called over a man who was walking along the street dragging a bin of bottles and cans bound for a recycling centre.
The men asked him if he wanted to go for a "puff" and he got inside.
The co-accused drove Black and the man a short distance away to a dead end, before he got out of the car and held the a knife up to the victim before interrogating him about a Facebook post he made in 2018.
At this point, Black came around the back of the car and held him by the neck, while the driver punched the man.
The three drove to a storage shed belonging to the man, who was threatened by the driver to look down otherwise he would be killed.
Black and the driver could not find the unit, despite the man saying there was nothing of value in it. He was forced to disclose his addressed, to which Black and the co-accused drove to.
While the driver entered the man's garage, Black stayed in the car and held a knife to the man, asking him to unlock his phone.
Black used the man's phone and applied for a loan through the MyGov website, before the co-accused drove to an ATM. Black transferred the $200 from the account to his own.
A bag was placed over the man's head before they drove off again.
After about five minutes the man took off the bag, unlocked the car door and ran away before knocking on a nearby home where he asked for the resident's phone to call Triple 0.
The court heard the kidnapping lasted from 4.15pm until after 6pm.
Defence barrister Scott Fraser argued while Black accepted responsibility for his actions, he played a lesser role in the crime.
Mr Fraser added that Black had already been behind bars for the offence since March 2 last year, and that he was recovering from childhood trauma due as well as drug use that started in his teenage years.
He asked the court to not lose hope in Black's prospects of rehabilitation.
"He has spent the longest period of time in custody now more than ever," Mr Fraser said.
"There appears to be some maturity now, showing a reflection of what he's losing in custody.
"The most significant for him was the death of his father and the inability for him to be present even virtually for the funeral."
Judge Andrew Haesler noted too severe a sentence could take steps backwards in Black's chance at a normal life, but acknowledged the offence had aggravating factors including the presence of a weapon, and a "significant element of humiliation".
"While I don't have a victim impact statement, it's not hard to imagine the humiliation, terror and fear the victim would have felt," Judge Haesler said.
"While it is accepted the (co-accused) was more aggressive ... Black joined in on all the actions. The only thing that can be seen in his behaviour is that he lost interest for a period in humiliating the victim."
The court heard Black initially pleaded not guilty when the matter was first listed, however a plea of guilty was eventually entered.
He was handed a sentence of four years, three months prison with a non-parole period of one year nine months backdated to his March 2021 arrest.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
