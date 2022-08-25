A new era for Wollongong Touch begins on Friday night, when three teams represent the Devils at this year's Vawdon Cup.
The prestigious Sydney championships return after a one-year hiatus due to COVID, with the Devils using the tournament as a chance to restart their rise to the top of the NSW touch ranks.
"2022 will be the first year the Devils won't enter a men's or women's premier league team in any NSW Touch competition," Wollongong Touch vice-president Tim Robinson said.
"The goal is to build off the exciting youth we have coming through and beginning with the Vawdon Cup, our aim is to get back to the top flight in 2023."
Wollongong will feature in women's division one, men's division two, and will be led by the youth boys division one team coached by 2010 St George Illawarra Dragons NRL premiership winner Nathan Fien.
The men's division two team begin their campaign against Ryde Eastwood in round one, while the youth boys and women's side have drawn the bye.
"The boys youth one team won the youth two comp at the last Vawdon Cup," Robinson said.
"They've remained together and stepped up to another challenge this season, in a real positive sign for the club moving forward."
In further good news for Wollongong Touch, the club will host three rounds of the Vawdon Cup for the first time. September 9 and 11 will see the best teams in NSW travel to Thomas Dalton Park to do battle.
