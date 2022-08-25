Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bellambi surf club has seen a 40 per cent increase in volunteer membership numbers ahead of the patrol season

By Louise Negline
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:07am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOLUNTEERS DECLINE: Dr Vivien Forner is worried about our volunteer rates but Bellambi surf club is the exception to the rule. Picture: UOW, inset: Robert Peet.

Bellambi surf lifesaving club is bucking the trend of a national downturn in volunteering.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.