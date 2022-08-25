Seven-storey apartment block planned for Smith Street in Wollongong

A seven-storey apartment complex could be built on two suburban blocks in the north of the Wollongong CBD.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the project, which would see the demolition of two houses at 58 and 60 Smith Street, close to the Kembla Street intersection.
While this section of Smith Street is dominated by apartment blocks,this proposed seven-storey complex would be the highest by several stories.
The proposal would include 18 apartments - 17 two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit - with basement parking for 22 vehicles.
The 22 spaces include four spaces for visitor parking.
"The subject site is located within a highly desirable residential precinct of Wollongong," the application's statement of environmental effects said, "chiefly because of its tree-lined streets, access to beaches and vistas to the city centre, escarpment, and ocean.
"Formerly occupied by detached residential homes, the area is now predominantly occupied by high density residential flat buildings of various scales and styles within landscaped gardens."
Each apartment will have lift access and two units will be able to be adapted for use by disabled owners or tenants.
A traffic assessment lodged as part of the application said the apartment complex was expected to generate eight extra vehicle movements an hour during peak periods.
"Upon completion of the proposed development, the performance of the Church Street and Smith Street intersection, and the Kembla Street and Smith Street intersection will continue to operate effectively and there will be no adverse traffic impacts on the road network serving the site," the traffic assessment said.
It also noted the pedestrian access to the CBD would have an effect on reducing the number of vehicle movements.
A heritage assessment found that neither of the buildings to be demolished were historically significant.
The assessment also noted the proximity to Wollongong Public School and the School Arts Building at 64 Smith Street.
There would be no physical impact to those two sites and only "minor visual impacts" from the seven-storey building.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
