Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Seven-storey apartment block planned for Smith Street in Wollongong

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 25 2022 - 4:01am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans: An artist's impression of a seven-storey apartment block proposed for Smith Street in Wollongong. Picture: ADM Architects

A seven-storey apartment complex could be built on two suburban blocks in the north of the Wollongong CBD.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.