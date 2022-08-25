Illawarra records 15 new COVID-19 deaths as case numbers 'in decline'

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra community are now less than half of what they were at their peak, with NSW declaring that the latest wave "is in decline".
However, the weekly death toll for the region remains at among its highest levels, with 15 COVID deaths in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven in the week ending August 20.
There were just 2615 new cases, compared to 5805 weekly cases in mid-July.
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance report also shows the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has decreased by 10 per cent, with 1927 people were hospitalised compared to 2,151 the previous week.
There were 170 COVID-19 deaths across NSW.
To help reduce severe disease, a winter booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people aged 50 to 64.
People aged 30 to 49 years can also get the booster.
The report also shows that influenza cases are staying low, with juts 53 reported in the Illawarra Shoalhaven.
RSV, which wreaked havoc on schools and day care centres, has also decreased to just over 1000 cases statewide.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
