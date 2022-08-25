Illawarra records 15 new COVID-19 deaths as case numbers keep dropping

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Illawarra community is now less than half of what it was at this winter's peak, with NSW Health declaring the latest wave is "in decline".
However, the weekly death toll for the region remains among its highest levels, with 15 COVID deaths in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven in the week ending August 20.
Advertisement
There were just 2615 new cases, compared to 5805 weekly cases in mid-July.
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance report also shows the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has decreased by 10 per cent, with 1927 people were hospitalised compared to 2,151 the previous week.
There were 170 COVID-19 deaths across NSW.
The 15 deaths recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven was the second highest weekly toll since the start of the pandemic; there have been 46 local deaths so far in August.
To help reduce severe disease, a winter booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people aged 50 to 64, and people aged 30 to 49 years can also get the booster.
The report also shows that influenza cases are staying low, with just 53 cases of the flu reported in the Illawarra Shoalhaven.
Likewise, RSV, which wreaked havoc on schools and day care centres through the middle of winter, has also decreased to just over 1000 cases statewide.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.