Wollongong poker players in the running to win over $200,000

With over $200,000 in prizemoney, it's little wonder thousands of poker players are expected to drop by Wests Illawarra over the next 17 days to take part in WPT League Illawarra's upcoming Quarterly Poker Championship.
More than 1700 players dropped by the Unanderra club for the inaugural series in March this year, which saw poker players walk away with more than $120,000 in prizemoney.
Advertisement
Organisers have tweaked and added a number of new events for the latest poker championships running from August 26 to September 11.
Like they do in Vegas, players also win championship rings, trophies and bracelets. Tournament organisers have also organised for day spa therapists to provide massages for players at the tables.
WPT League Illawarra owner Tyson Orth said the latest Quarterly Poker Championship would include for the first time a Pot-Limit-Omaha event as well as a charity tournament.
"Our series last year was a major success so we will look to up the ante to a couple of hundred thousand guaranteed. We are looking to crack the quarter million mark, which we are on track to do," he said.
"There is more variety in this series, there's a number of different events.
"We are going to have a charity event on Saturday, August 27. We will donate $5000 from this event to the RU OK? charity. We won't take any rake from this event so if the prize pool goes up to $20,000 we will increase the donation to $10,000.
"It's important for us to give back to our community who support us throughout the year."
Orth added organisers had more than doubled the prize pool for the main event tournament from $20,000 to $50,000.
There is also $45,000 up for grabs for players in the $550 buy-in high-roller event, up from $20,000 last series.
"This has peaked the interests of players far and wide. We will definitely see a lot of semi-pros and other respected poker players venture down from interstate," Orth said.
"Last series we got over 1700 entries through the door. We are aiming to crack 2500 to 3000 this time around. We are aiming to get a lot of tourist interaction as well.
"Our free roll event is also sure to be popular. Free to enter, players stand to win $5000."
Visit the Facebook page of WPT League Illawarra for event details.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Advertisement
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.