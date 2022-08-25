Illawarra Mercury
Over $200,000 up for grabs at WPT League Illawarra poker championship

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
August 25 2022 - 5:25am
Wollongong poker players in the running to win over $200,000

With over $200,000 in prizemoney, it's little wonder thousands of poker players are expected to drop by Wests Illawarra over the next 17 days to take part in WPT League Illawarra's upcoming Quarterly Poker Championship.

