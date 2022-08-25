'That's just who I am': Robinson comfortable leading Hawks NBL dance

He turned out for four NBA franchises in six months, but Hawks import Justin Robinson feels his time with then-defending champions Milwaukee proved truly career-altering.
The 24-year-old has become decidedly well-travelled over the past year, with COVID's impact on rosters offering up multiple NBA opportunities for the Virginia Tech alum.
He first stint came via a 10-day contract with Oklahoma City in April last year before he linked with the Bucks on a two-way deal as star guard Jrue Holiday battled injuries.
As an understudy to veteran guard George Hill, Robinson played 17 games alongside the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.
Working out daily with that talent naturally improved his game, but Robinson says the more pronounced shift came in his mental approach.
"It really helped me take that next step in my career and my ID and mindset," Robinson said.
"I think the Bucks organisation as a whole, from top to bottom, is tremendous. Becoming close to those guys, Jrue Holiday, Khris, Giannis, they really teach you a lot.
"It was a great experience learning from those guys and still being able to reach out to to them and pick their brains is something I'm really grateful for."
Having subsequently logged NBA games with Sacramento and Detroit, it's a helluva pedigree to bring to Wollongong.
I've been an assists guy my whole life. I can go get mine at any point, I can score, but who I am is making others around me better however the case may be.- Justin Robinson
More than that, the Hawks might have finally found the right foil for franchise man Tyler Harvey who's been worn down by the responsibilities of trucking the ball up the floor in his first two NBL seasons.
With his ability to facilitate as well as score, Robinson feels they can be a formidable back-court pair.
"That's something I'll sit down and talk with him about, it's his team so I want to know what he thinks and what's on his mind," Robinson said.
"I've been an assists guy my whole life so that's what I want to continue to be. I can go get mine at any point, I can score, but who I am is making others around me better however the case may be.
"The last time I had the ball in my hands in the G League bubble and that turned out really well for me.
"Being able to have certain spurts with the Bucks having the ball in my hands getting screens from Giannis was good for me as well.
"I'm not a ball-dominant guard, I can play off the ball as well, so being able to allow Tyler to do that, get his own and be who he is is what I'm excited for.
"I talked to Tyler a little bit [before signing] and [the Hawks] are on the brink of everything, winning, and my mindset is just to be a winner."
It might be Harvey's team but, with his elite experience, Robinson won't be shying away from leadership.
"That's just who I am as a person, I think I'm a natural-born leader and that's what I want to always bring," he said.
"It's a lot of responsibility being the second coach on the court. I want to be bringing energy, be a leader on and off the court, and just getting the guys on the same page.
"It's just [about] doing whatever it takes to win. Whether that's picking up the ball 94 feet, scoring, setting up my teammates for open shots or just being that guy coaching on the court.
"I want to come here, help us get to the next step, and take everything home."
A championship in Australia would be a fair springboard back to the NBA, but Robinson insists he's not looking that far ahead.
"I think that's the main goal at the end, but I just want to be here right now and focus on the present," he said.
"Whatever's meant to happen will happen. I'm just here to win some games and take us to the next level."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
