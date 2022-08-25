Mall's 'palm tree up a pole' left out of council's public arts strategy

The Wollongong City Council public art strategy overlooks the most well-known and controversial example - the palm tree up a pole.
The palm tree in Crown Street Mall was installed in 2017 as part of a $430,000 public art project that featured several large-scale works in the shopping strip.
Since then, it has been an ongoing topic of conversation, being used as an example of council spending money unwisely.
On New Year's Day this year, someone even managed to set the palm tree alight.
Council has now put its draft public art strategy on public exhibition.
Curiously, in the 32-page document that is full of photos of art installations around the area, the infamous palm tree is noticeably absent.
Also, a link on the council's Our Wollongong page that goes to a map showing the locations of public artworks overlooks the palm tree.
A council spokeswoman said the palm tree was not intentionally left out and the map was being updated as a number of public art pieces had not been included.
"The artwork titled Illawarra Placed Landscape by artist Mike Hewson, was commissioned by council as a permanent piece of public art for the Crown Street Mall," the spokeswoman said.
"Although it's a well-known example of public art, it's not the only one we have in our city. Public art comes in a variety of forms and we demonstrate this diversity with the variety of images of past and current examples of public art in the draft strategy."
The draft strategy aims to set out the council's direction in terms of public art for the next decade and recognises the importance of including it in the development of urban centres.
"Evolving community demographics, and new residential areas being developed specifically in West Dapto, make it essential that a new public art strategy, reflecting current social changes and community needs, technological advancements, and future planning, be developed," the draft strategy said.
The council spokeswoman said the public can provide feedback on the strategy via the Our Wollongong website or by contacting council.
The draft strategy is on public exhibition until August 29.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
