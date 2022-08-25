A Lake Illawarra man's driving charge has been withdrawn after his alleged murder last month.
Traynor Anton Walters was listed to be sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday for one count of driving while disqualified.
However in court, Magistrate Claire Girotto noted the file was marked "deceased" and the charge was withdrawn.
Walters died in the early hours of the morning on July 2, 2022, after his body was found with multiple stab wounds at a Warilla home.
Police were called to McCabe Street, Warilla with reports of a domestic-related assault.
The father of four was treated by ambulance crews before he was taken to Wollongong Hospital, but died on the way.
Luke Kevin Richard Harding, 26, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with murder.
Harding did not apply for bail when he first fronted Wollongong court on July 5.
He remains behind bars and is due to return to court on August 31.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
