As calls resonate across the state about banning phones in schools, one Illawarra school is more than a decade ahead of the push.
Woonona High School has had a strict phone policy for more than 10 years, principal Caroline David explained - long before the lockable phone pouch policy was introduced in some Sydney schools.
"We have a strict gate to gate policy - you switch off your phone when you enter and keep it in your bag and you are only allowed to switch it back on when you leave," Ms David said.
The teachers ensure students are complying with the policy as it is aimed at achieving best outcomes for student learning.
Ms David believes in efficient social development and encourages students to venture out of their digital phone zones to make social connections.
"We want students to be making friends during recess. We want them to be engaged in sport," she said.
The policy is not a blanket one across all Illawarra schools. At Wollongong's Smith's Hill High School it is done differently.
Smith's Hill principal, David Deitz, said: "Students in the majority of secondary schools across the Illawarra are allowed to have a mobile phone at school, however, they must only be used in a responsible manner that does not impact upon teaching and learning or the well-being of others."
Mother of Smith's Hill student, who wished to remain anonymous, has voiced her concern about the freedom of phone usage her child gets at the school.
"Schools are allowing kids to bring their phones to schools and self-manage the use," she said.
"Any responsibility without accountability can be detrimental at a young age."
Another parent found herself in a similar situation, constantly worried about her son's unmonitored device usage in school.
"I know the school says that their IT security does not let students go onto some restricted sites when in school but I'm aware that most students are able to bypass that security by using a VPN system," she said.
The school environment - where every other student is on their phone during break times - makes those who are not also succumb to peer pressure, she believes.
Mr Deitz said, "It is important for all young people to learn about the appropriate use of electronic devices and to develop the skills required to be a responsible digital citizen within and beyond the school setting."
Founder of North Shore mums parenting website, Rachel Chappell, started a petition at the beginning of the school year, urging NSW schools to ban phone use during school hours.
Her move came as result of a friend's son feeling isolated when all the students in his school remained glued onto their phones during recess and all he wanted to do was run around and play.
"We are not calling for an overall ban on phones but just stricter rules around using them during recess and school hours," she said.
Ms Chappell's petition now has almost 25,000 signatures.
Illawarra psychologist Nivi Malik has warned phone users of the ugly side of addiction.
"When kids use their devices, the feel-good hormone dopamine is released and effects of over-stimulation of dopamine can be devastating," she said.
Ms Malik believes children are hooked onto their gadgets now more than ever which makes it vital for them to not have phone access at least during school hours.
"Their brains go into autopilot mode and kids find it really hard to switch it off without supervision," she said.
Ms Malik also recognises the need for students to develop meaningful relationships.
"If kids do not build their social and emotional skills, how are they going to cope in the future?" she said.
