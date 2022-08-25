Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Disqualified Dapto P-plater Mason Sheaffe refused bail after two alleged high speed chases in one night

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mason Sheaffe, 19, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Picture: Facebook.

A disqualified Dapto P-plater has been refused bail after he allegedly led police on two dangerous zig-zagging high speed chases in one night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.