A disqualified Dapto P-plater has been refused bail after he allegedly led police on two dangerous zig-zagging high speed chases in one night.
Mason Sheaffe, 19, appeared before Wollongong Local Court via video link from jail to plead not guilty to 15 driving-related charges.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Sheaffe was allegedly driving along the Illawarra Highway at Albion Park in a white Holden Commodore about 10.30pm on Friday, July 15.
Police allege the Commodore performed a burnout at the intersection of Russell St, Albion Park and entered a 60km/h zone at about 100km/h, and shortly after cut off a car in front of him.
Police activated their lights and started a pursuit after Sheaffe allegedly failed to stop.
The chase continued into an 80km/h zone at speeds of up to 135km/h, while the Commodore was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.
Police stopped the chase after Sheaffe allegedly took a left turn, however two hours later, police saw the Commodore pass them in the opposite direction on the Illawarra Highway.
Another chase started and on reaching the bottom of Macquarie Pass, the Commodore allegedly crossed unbroken dividing lines and hit speeds of about 170km/h, according to court documents.
The pursuit stopped after police lost track of the car, however at 1am, police again spotted the Commodore at a Dapto address and saw Sheaffe removing items from it.
Police approached Sheaffe and located the vehicle's key in a rubbish bin.
Sheaffe told police the car was left there by another male, adding there was proof on a Snapchat message.
Police will allege that on July 11, Sheaffe purchased the Commodore with expired registration for $1300 and supplied a different name and address that does not exist before driving off with the car.
Police seized number plates from the Commodore's boot which were later fingerprinted.
Enquiries through Sheaffe's mobile phone found a correlation with the location of the police chases, according to court documents.
Police also alleged Sheaffe purchased a red Suzuki Swift for $600 on July 8, before providing the same suspected fake name with another address that does not exist.
On Wednesday, August 24, police arrested Sheaffe and took him to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he denied being involved in the purchase of the vehicles and the pursuits.
Sheaffe was charged with two counts of police pursuit not stop drive recklessly, four counts of driving vehicle during disqualification period, three counts of using unregistered motor vehicle on road, three counts of using uninsured motor vehicle, two counts of negligent driving, and speeding in excess of 30km/h (estimated).
In court on Thursday, lawyer Jack Murray entered a plea of not guilty on Sheaffe's behalf.
Mr Murray argued the strength of the prosecution case was questionable, and that Sheaffe's first night in custody was extremely traumatic as he saw someone get stabbed in front of his cell.
Sheaffe pleaded with Magistrate Claire Girotto to place him on house arrest so he could see his nine-month old child.
Police prosecutor David Weaver opposed bail and pointed to the fact Sheaffe was already on parole for a police pursuit last year.
"Given his record, he will be serving time in custody if he is found guilty," Sergeant Weaver said.
Ms Girotto refused bail and said the case was "not weak, but not overwhelmingly strong at this point either".
A hearing date has been set for October 27.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
