Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven grey-headed flying foxes deaths linked to banned pesticide

Updated August 25 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image supplied.

Up to 70 grey-headed flying foxes found dead in the Shoalhaven area earlier this year may have been poisoned, prompting authorities to remind people to properly dispose of chemicals and pesticides.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.