The hosting by Wollongong of the UCI World Road Cycling Championships will be seen by many as a novelty with the perception being that Australia is not a cycling power.
However, nothing could be further than the truth; and as the September 18-25 world championships near it worth noting that Australia is very much a power in the cycling world.
Cycling may not be a major sport in Australia, but Australia has long been a cycling nation.
Sure, only one Australian, Cadel Evans in 2011, has won the biggest bike race, the Tour de France since Victorians Don Kirkham and Iddo 'Snowy' Munro became the first to race it in 1914.
And only one Australian has won the Giro d'Italia - Jai Hindley this year.But Australian men and women cyclists have left a heavy imprint on cycling's biggest stages in numerous disciplines for many years.
All indications are that they will continue to do so, starting with the Wollongong world titles next month.
The history of Australia's impact on cycling goes way back to the 1890s when intrepid souls would ride across Australia with their bikes laden with supplies of water, dried meet and a shot gun to hunt food to discover a then unknown interior.
These people became known as the 'Overlanders', and as they followed camel pad tracks they in turn created direct routes between cities and the gold mines and outback farms that today form the basis of many road routes today.
However, Australians soon became highly competitive on the road and the track across the world, as the nation's best riders with similarly as intrepid spirit set off by boat for Europe and the United States to take on the world's best riders on the road and track, as Kirkham and Munro did with their pursuit of a dream to race the Tour that started in 1903.
The litany of names and their triumphs that followed Kirkham and Munro, such as Hubert Opperman who followed them to race the Tour in 1928 and 1931, are too many to list here.
But any internet search of Australian cycling success as Wollongong prepares to welcome the international cycling community will reveal a plethora of Australian victories in various disciplines that lead up to contemporary times.
The trigger to this reflection was my return to Nice on the French Riviera last week where I lived while covering cycling in Europe for nine years.
It coincided with an opportunity to catch up with one of Australia's greatest road cyclists, Richie Porte of the Ineos-Grenadiers team who will call an end on his career at the Tour of Britain from September 4-11.
Porte, 37, finished third in the 2019 Tour de France and won a stack of great races like Paris-Nice, the Tour du Suisse and Criterium du Dauphiné.
He will not be racing at Wollongong.
He is as ready for retirement as a professional cyclist as any athlete can be.
But his passion for what awaits Australia in cycling as he trails off to the next chapter in his life still burns.
"It's exciting," said Porte who will watch the world titles on TV from his Monaco home.
"There is 'the next Cadel Evans' riding around out there to hopefully win the Tour soon."
My return to Nice also triggered memories of the era of a former Australian cycling legend, Phil Anderson who in 1981 became the first non-European to ever wear the Tour de France yellow jersey (among many other feats), and other Australian riders like Allan Peiper and English-speaking riders in the 1980s.
They often trained and raced in the region as members of the fabled English speaking 'Foreign Legion' that became the core of the successful French Peugeot team.
This generation of rider signalled a breakthrough for Australian cycling with their struggles and successes inspiring generation after generation of Australian cyclists to forge professional careers in cycling.
Here we are today, with Australia championing a tremendous depth of talent.
Australia is also a nation that has World Tour races for men and women in the Tour Down Under in South Australia and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Victoria.
There is also a World Tour registered team, BikeExchange-Jayco, that runs a men's and women's team in the international peloton.
Australia also hosted the 2010 world road titles at Geelong in Victoria, and has done so with numerous cycling world titles in other cycling disciplines like mountain biking and track.
So, forget any notion Wollongong - or NSW and Australia - is a novelty destination for one of the biggest global cycling events in the year. Australia has earned its place, and well.
