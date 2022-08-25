They will be the underdogs, but Northern Districts coach Leigh Forsyth believes his Tigers "have what it takes" to cause an upset in Saturday's preliminary final against the Wollongong Bulldogs.
Advertisement
Norths scraped into the finals series on percentage but showed they can cause some damage by beating Kiama by 25 points in their minor semi last weekend.
A much sterner test looms at Nowra Showground against the Bulldogs who, along with Figtree, have dominated the Men's Premier Division's recent history. And while the Dogs deserve to be favourite, Forsyth says his team hold no fears as they prepare to battle for a spot in this year's grand final.
"We've played this mob three times and all three games have been very different in how they've panned out,'' Forsyth said.
''We haven't been successful to date, but we've shown enough signs in all three games to suggest that we're very competitive. If we can put who quarters together, then who knows.
"Something has just clicked with our group. We've had a lot of guys who haven't had a lot of success over the years who've been getting close then getting a bit scared. It's like 'hang on, we're in a position to win this, what do we do now'?
''But now, coming into this as underdogs, they've got nothing to lose and everything to gain. They know what it takes to beat these sides.
"It's finals, anything can happen in finals. We won't die wondering."
Conversely, the Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from their 15-point defeat to the Kangaroos in last week's major semi. After that tough defeat, co-captain Thomas Dore said he expected another hard battle on Saturday.
"They're a tough side and always a challenge. But it will be good to test ourselves, it's been close the past couple of games and we've just been able to come out on top," Dore said. "We've identified a few things we need to tweak and fix up. Hopefully we get the win over Norths."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.