Why dental implants are so popular?

Gorgeous Smiles Talk Us Through Why Dental Implants Are So Popular

In today's society, having a gorgeous smile might be considered something that can make a difference between getting ahead or falling behind. A lot of self-esteem and self-confidence is rightly or wrongly placed on having a beautiful smile. This is especially true when it comes to romantic interests, with 86 per cent of people thinking that good teeth make someone more attractive to the opposite sex.

A smile can also be important in achieving professional goals, with 74 per cent of people believing that an attractive smile is necessary for getting the job of their dreams. Whether we realise it or not, our smiles have a big impact on how others see us and how successful we are in life.

Needless to say, having a perfect smile is important to a lot of people for many different reasons. This is why dental implants have become so popular in recent years.

What are dental implants?

Dental implants are basically replacement tooth roots. They are metal posts or frames that are surgically placed into your jawbone beneath your gums. Once the implants have bonded with your jawbone, they provide a strong foundation for artificial replacement teeth.

Dental implants can be a good option for people who have lost one or more teeth due to an injury, periodontal disease, or other reasons. If you are missing one or more teeth and would like to regain the ability to eat virtually anything and smile with confidence, implants might be an option to consider.

5 Main reasons why dental implants are so popular

Considering all the benefits that dental implants offer, it's no wonder they have become so popular. Here are five main reasons why people are choosing implants over other tooth replacement options:

1. Implants look and feel like natural teeth

Implants are designed to look and feel like your own teeth. They are securely anchored into place, so you don't have to worry about them shifting around in your mouth when you talk or eat.

Although this occurs when dentures are first worn and can be resolved with time and practice, dentures need to be replaced every 7 to 10 years, while implants can last a lifetime with proper care because of their durability.

2. Implants improve oral health

Having missing teeth can cause a lot of problems with your oral health. When you have gaps in your smile, the teeth surrounding those gaps are more likely to shift out of place. This can lead to a change in your bite, which can then lead to TMJ problems and even headaches.

Dental implants help improve your oral health by filling in the gaps in your smile. This helps to keep your teeth in their proper place and can improve your bite.

Implants also make it easier to clean your teeth. When you have missing teeth, food and bacteria can build up in those areas and lead to cavities or gum disease. But since implants are securely anchored into place, you can brush and floss them just like you would your natural teeth.

3. Implants are durable and long-lasting

Most dental implants are made of titanium, which is a strong and durable metal. Titanium has the ability to bond with the bone, making it a great choice for dental implants.

This bonding process, called osseointegration, ensures that the implant is securely in place. Once the implant has bonded with the bone, it becomes a part of the jawbone.

As mentioned earlier, with proper care, dental implants can last a lifetime. They are much more durable than other tooth replacement options, such as dentures.

4. Implants have a high success rate

Dental implants have a success rate of about 98 per cent. This means that for every 100 people who get dental implants, about 98 of them are usually successful.

The success of dental implants depends on various factors, such as the type of implant, the condition of the jawbone, and how well the implant is cared for.

5. Implants can bring out your best smile!

Last but not the least, dental implants can help you to achieve an improved smile. When you feel good about your smile, it shows in your overall demeanour. You might become more confident and self-assured.

A beautiful, radiant smile is something that everyone deserves. If you are not happy with your smile, dental implants might be the right solution for you.

Dental implants can give you back your smile and help you to feel more confident in yourself. With dental implants, you don't have to worry about your teeth shifting or slipping out of place. You can eat the foods you love and enjoy life to the fullest!



Of course, results vary for each individual and you need to have a thorough dental examination by a qualified Australian dental professional to make sure this is a proper option for you, and when needed get a second opinion.

Final thoughts

Dental implants are in most cases a safe and effective way to restore teeth that have been lost. They may not develop tooth decay, but gum disease can affect them in the same way as teeth. To ensure that you are caring for your dental implants, or If you want to learn more about dental implant treatment, contact your local dentist.

Disclaimer: every treatment has risks. The treatment mentioned above might not be appropriate for your oral environment. You need a full consultation with an Australian qualified dental professional before it is confirmed if you are a good candidate for any treatments.