Gerringong and Warilla in hunt to be crowned Group Seven minor premiers

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:22am, first published 3:52am
Gerringong Lions player Denver Ford. The Lions can wrap up the minor premiership with a win on Saturday.

The final five teams which will play finals football have been settled but there is still a lot to play for in the final round of the Group Seven competition this weekend.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

