The final five teams which will play finals football have been settled but there is still a lot to play for in the final round of the Group Seven competition this weekend.
Gerringong Lions can wrap up the minor premiership as early as Saturday with a win over Berry Shoalhaven Heads.
But should Berry upset the Lions at Michael Cronin Oval in the final round of the season, Warilla Lake South Gorillas can finish first by beating the Shellharbour Sharks at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart confirmed after his team's last-start victory over Albion Park Oak Flats that the Lions would go all out to beat Berry to claim the minor premiership and the much-needed week off that comes with finishing top.
"The good thing is destiny is in our own hands. We win and we finish first," he said.
"Berry won't lie down though, we need to be up for it and start better than we did today. We can't afford to be complacent, there's a lot at stake."
Warilla coach Troy Grant was barracking for Berry to cause an upset but expected Gerringong to get the job done.
"I t would be nice but I can't see the Lions losing against Berry," Grant said.
"For us we just want to finish the season off strongly at home and beat a Sharks side coming off a very good win over Kiama. Having missed out on the five Shellharbour will be keen to finish their season off with a good performance so we have to be ready to match their intensity.
"I'm sure the boys will be up for it as there is a lot for us to play for regardless if Gerringong win or not. A win will secure us a top two spot and two bites of the cherry so to speak."
Should the current top five stay as it is after this week's final round, the Lions will enjoy the week off next week while the Gorillas battle Jamberoo and the Stingrays of Shellharbour take on Kiama, with the season over for the loser of this match.
Grant expected his team to be playing in the first week of the finals.
"It's important we concentrate on ourselves and look to work on our game heading into the finals," he said.
"Shellharbour will give us a good test and it's important we show enthusiasm with our line-speed in defence.
"We are travelling along nicely and our form has been good of late but we need to show consistency and be on our game week in week out.
"That will be the challenge going forward."
Meantime, Jamberoo will need to beat Kiama on Saturday to secure third spot. A loss will open the door for the Stingrays to leapfrog them with a win over Albion Park Oak Flats on Sunday. The other match on Sunday is between Milton Ulladulla and Nowra Bomaderry.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
