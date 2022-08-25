Organisers of this year's Southern Stars event, say audiences are going to be wowed and you can see some of the spectacular for yourself in our gallery above.
Creative Director, Ian Millard said students have been waiting two years to get back on the stage and show their talents.
"There's huge excitement this year because the kids haven't been able to perform due to COVID," said Mr Millard.
This year's theme is, CELEBRATE: The Young, The Brave, The Powerful.
"We're celebrating the resilience of our students after what has been a tough few years for them, teachers and parents.
"We've been planning this show since 2020 so audiences are going to be guaranteed an extravaganza."
Students from more than 100 public schools from the Illawarra, Southern Sydney, Shoalhaven, South Coast, Southern Highlands and Greater NSW have been learning the songs and dances for the show over the past few months.
Yesterday was the first time all 3000 performers were in the same place to rehearse together.
Executive Producer and Corrimal High School Principal School Principal, Paul Roger said this year has set a record for the number of students and schools involved.
"To say that we, the schools, the teachers, and our student performers are excited about this show, would be an understatement," said Mr Roger.
It's the Southern Stars 20th anniversary of its inception.
