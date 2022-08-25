Browne the new centre of attention for Dragons

She was thrown in the deep end in her debut NRLW season, but Dragons centre Keele Browne is approaching her second high on confidence.
Given the state of WIN Stadium the day she debuted, it was quite literally sink or swim when she was lobbed into the first-grade frame after now departed star Jaime Chapman suffered a head knock in the lead-up.
Chapman returned to play a key role in her side's finals push, though Browne still managed three games - including the grand final - in a stellar first-up season.
In a squad that's enjoyed such a high retention rate, Chapman is the one notable departure having linked with the Broncos.
It continues a high turnover in the outside backs for the club that's featured the likes of Honey Hireme, Jess Sergis, Sam Bremner, Isabelle Kelly and Shakiah Tungai all having moved in and out of the ranks for various reasons.
Sergis and Kelly headlined the departures ahead of last season, with coach Jamie Soward unearthing some fresh gems in Chapman and pocket rocket Page McGregor in their place.
Facing the same task this season Soward is betting on Browne and new recruit Andie Robinson on the right edge.
Having grabbed a double in Wests Tigers NSW Women's Premiership grand final win, the Milton-Ulladulla product is relishing first crack at her preferred No. 3 jumper.
"Chappo's set the standard pretty high so it's definitely a privilege that Sowie's shown that faith in me with that starting jersey," Browne said.
"I think it came off the back of that Harvey Norman season where he got to see me play some more footy.
"Before last year he hadn't seen a lot of me but he's seen more of my footy now and he said at the start of the season he's really excited to see me take on that right centre position.
"I was very nervous getting put in there last year because it was a step into the unknown with what the intensity would be like and everything else.
"It's not that way this time and knowing what it's like lets me step in and have a bit more confidence and hopefully keep building on that."
It's a mindset reflected on the team front as the Dragons kicked off their quest for grand final redemption with a win over the Titans last week.
Read more: Soward fully committed to NRLW greatness
They seemingly picked up where they left off ahead of this Sunday's showdown with Parramatta, but Browne said her side isn't taking a finals do-over for granted.
"We don't want to look too far ahead so our focus is just always on our preparation. Sowie's always saying 'be selfish in your prep'," she said.
"If you step on that field knowing you've done everything you could've done, that's what gives you that confidence."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
